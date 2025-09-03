Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka: death toll and number of injured rise
Wednesday, 3 September 2025, 21:50
Nine people were killed and seven injured in Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on 3 September.
Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Details: Following the morning shelling, which left eight people killed and six injured, Russian forces continued to attack the city.
In particular, they struck civilian cars twice with FPV drones.
A 36-year-old woman was killed and another person injured in these attacks.
