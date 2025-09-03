All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka: death toll and number of injured rise

Roman PetrenkoWednesday, 3 September 2025, 21:50
Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka: death toll and number of injured rise
The aftermath of a Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Nine people were killed and seven injured in Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on 3 September.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Following the morning shelling, which left eight people killed and six injured, Russian forces continued to attack the city. 

Advertisement:

In particular, they struck civilian cars twice with FPV drones.

A 36-year-old woman was killed and another person injured in these attacks.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

KostiantynivkaDonetsk Oblast
Advertisement:
Trump prepares executive order to rename Pentagon into Department of War, says Fox News
Ukrainian anti-corruption agency expects new wave of confrontation with Security Service of Ukraine
Ukrainian troops strike oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan and oil depot in Luhansk
Trump says he will talk to Putin soon and that he has a "good dialogue" with him
A layered "anti-Shahed" system: Ukraine's commander-in-chief orders scaling up of interceptor drone operations
Russians hand down prison terms of up to 16 years to Telegram channel administrators detained in Melitopol
All News
Kostiantynivka
Last hospital in frontline Kostiantynivka ceases operation
Houses damaged and civilian injured in hours-long Russian attack on Kostiantynivka – photos
Five people killed in Russian strikes on Kostiantynivka
RECENT NEWS
13:04
EXPLAINERWhat the new Polish president agreed on with Trump and how it affects Ukraine
12:21
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence: Russian boat and radar destroyed and Russians killed in Black Sea operation – video
11:55
Russian drone strike kills Kherson farmer who defended fields with shotgun
11:37
"Nothing is impossible": Pianist who composes for one hand is going now to create works for artificial limbs
11:27
Trump prepares executive order to rename Pentagon into Department of War, says Fox News
10:59
Casualties rise to 8 after Russian attack on mine clearance mission in Chernihiv Oblast
10:52
Ukrainian anti-corruption agency expects new wave of confrontation with Security Service of Ukraine
10:37
Putin: I repeat once again that Moscow is the venue for Zelenskyy meeting
10:22
Putin: There's no reason for foreign military contingent in Ukraine after peace settlement
09:55
Slovak PM and Zelenskyy to discuss energy infrastructure in Ukraine's Uzhhorod
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: