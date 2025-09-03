Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka: death toll and number of injured rise

The aftermath of a Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Nine people were killed and seven injured in Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on 3 September.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Following the morning shelling, which left eight people killed and six injured, Russian forces continued to attack the city.

Advertisement:

In particular, they struck civilian cars twice with FPV drones.

A 36-year-old woman was killed and another person injured in these attacks.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!