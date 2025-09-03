Russian artillery strike kills 8 civilians in Kostiantynivka and injures 6 more – photos

Russian forces attacked Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast with artillery on Wednesday 3 September, killing eight civilians and injuring six.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: On 3 September, between 10:30 and 11:50, Russian troops shelled Kostyantynivka with artillery. The Russians targeted a residential neighbourhood. As a result of the Russian attacks, three women aged 46, 72, and 74 and five men were killed. Six residents also sustained injuries. They were taken to hospital. The victims were at their place of residence, on the street, and in a shop.

A person killed in the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The attack damaged houses, apartment blocks, the facade of a shop and market pavilions.

Law enforcement has opened a pre-trial investigation into the attack as a war crime.

