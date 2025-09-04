Russia loses 840 soldiers over past day
Thursday, 4 September 2025, 07:09
Russia has lost 840 soldiers killed and wounded and more than 400 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 1,085,410 (+840) military personnel;
- 11,157 (+0) tanks;
- 23,241 (+4) armoured combat vehicles;
- 32,385 (+43) artillery systems;
- 1,479 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,215 (+2) air defence systems;
- 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 341 (+0) helicopters;
- 56,045 (+261) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,686 (+22) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 60,692 (+92) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,956 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!