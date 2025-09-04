All Sections
Battlefield sees 180 clashes over past day, 55 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 4 September 2025, 08:23
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

A total of 180 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, 55 of them on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 4 September

Details: A total of 180 combat clashes occurred.

On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks. The Russians conducted eight airstrikes, dropping 24 guided bombs, and fired 252 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including three times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Ukrainian forces stopped 11 Russian attacks near the city of Vovchansk and towards Kutkivka.

On the Kupiansk front, six Russian attacks occurred. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults near the village of Zahryzove and towards Kupiansk and Petropavlivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 41 attacks, trying to penetrate Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Torske and Serebrianka and towards Novyi Myr, Shandryholove, Drobysheve, Yampil, Dronivka and Siversk.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian forces repelled eight Russian assaults near the village of Hryhorivka and towards Serebrianka and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, seven combat clashes were recorded. The Russians tried to advance towards the settlements of Pazeno and Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 10 attacks near the settlements of Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka and Katerynivka and towards Pleshchiivka and Poltavka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 55 Russian assaults near the settlements of Shakhove, Zapovidne, Zatyshok, Fedorivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne and Horikhove and towards Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Molodetske and Filiia.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians conducted 18 attacks near the settlements of Yalta, Zelenyi Hai, Tolstoi, Voskresenka and Komyshuvakha and towards Ivanivka and Novomykhailivka.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive actions.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians made two attempts to break through Ukrainian defences towards the settlements of Novodanylivka and Plavni.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped a Russian attack towards the village of Antonivka.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

General StaffRusso-Ukrainian war
