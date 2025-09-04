Russia kills three and injures nine in Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv oblasts

The Russians carried out strikes on residential areas, critical infrastructure and social infrastructure facilities in Kherson, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts on 3 September. The attacks left three people dead and nine injured.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: More than 30 settlements in Kherson Oblast are reported to have been hit by Russian drones, aircraft and artillery.

The Russians attacked residential areas and critical and social infrastructure, damaging 12 houses, a gas pipeline, an outbuilding and several vehicles. Two people were killed and two were injured.

Russian forces also bombarded Kharkiv and 11 other settlements in the region. A 50-year-old man was killed in Kozacha Lopan. In Malynivka, five people were injured – four men aged between 25 and 69 and a 50-year-old woman. In the village of Vodiane, a 47-year-old man was injured.

Russian drones also struck the Lozova district, cutting around 41,000 properties in Lozova and nearby areas off from the power grid. Power engineers are working to restore the electricity supply.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, the Russians used first-person view (FPV) drones to launch six strikes on the Kutsurub hromada. In Dmytrivka and Solonchaky, houses were damaged. Strikes were also recorded in the Ochakiv and Halytsynove hromadas, but no casualties were reported. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, air defence downed two drones, but debris hit the Pokrovske hromada in the Synelnykove district, injuring a 29-year-old man and destroying a house.

In the Nikopol district, the Russians used FPV drones and dropped munitions from UAVs on the Nikopol, Pokrov, Marhanets and Myrove hromadas. No casualties were reported.

