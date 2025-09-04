All Sections
UK has allocated over £1 billion for military aid to Ukraine using proceeds from frozen Russian assets

Anastasiia DiachkinaThursday, 4 September 2025, 09:51
UK Defence Secretary John Healey. Photo: Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence

The United Kingdom has provided over £1 billion (nearly US$1.36 billion) in weapons and military aid to Ukraine, financed using proceeds derived from frozen Russian assets.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing a press release following a visit to Kyiv by UK Defence Secretary John Healey

Details: London has used these funds to supply Kyiv with artillery ammunition, air defence missiles, drones, spare parts and other equipment necessary for maintaining and repairing Ukrainian military hardware.

"The UK is stepping up our military support to help Ukraine defend itself in today’s fight against Putin’s illegal invasion, while working hard to secure peace tomorrow through the Coalition of the Willing," the press release said.

Over the past 50 days, the UK has supplied Ukraine with:

  • 4.7 million rounds of small arms ammunition;

  • 60,000 artillery shells, rockets and missiles;

  • more than 2,500 drones;

  • over 200 electronic warfare systems;

  • 100 light weapons;

  • 30 vehicles;

  • additional equipment for countering drones and strengthening air defence.

This year, the United Kingdom will provide £4.5 billion in military support to Ukraine, including £2.26 billion as a loan through the Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration fund, which is being repaid using proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

Background: On 20 August, the UK imposed sanctions on financial networks used by Russia to evade existing Western sanctions, including Kyrgyz crypto networks.

