Historian and medic Artem Sviridov killed in action after returning from Germany to defend Ukraine

Olena BarsukovaThursday, 4 September 2025, 13:42
Historian and medic Artem Sviridov killed in action after returning from Germany to defend Ukraine
Artem Sviridov. Photo: Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv

On 28 August 2025, Captain Artem "Archer" Sviridov was killed in action. He was the commander of the 2nd Assault Company of the 1st Battalion of the 210th Separate Assault Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

Source: Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv; National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy

Details: Artem graduated from the Faculty of History at Taras Shevchenko National University in 2014 and was pursuing a master’s degree in Healthcare Management at the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Artem started at Taras Shevchenko National University in 2009 after leaving a specialised school with a focus on German language. His dissertation was on German politics under the last Saxon dynasty.

Until 2022, Artem lived and worked in Germany, where he received medical training and worked as a nurse in an intensive care unit.

He returned to Ukraine in February 2022, joined the Territorial Defence Forces and later entered the 210th Separate Assault Regiment.

In 2023, Artem began a master’s degree in Healthcare Management at the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Pavlo Kovtoniuk, co-founder of the Ukrainian Healthcare Center, a Kyiv-based think tank, said Artem wanted to help improve Ukrainian healthcare after the war is over.

In his motivation letter to the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, he wrote:

"With time, this war has become for me not only about the defence of territorial integrity, but also about the defence of freedoms and humane values. For me, it would be frustrating to see victory on the battlefield not lead to victory in the social and public life of this country, above all in the healthcare system. That is why I want to do whatever is in my power to help my country change."

The funeral for the fallen soldier will take place on 6 September at 13:30 at Berkovetske Cemetery in Kyiv (18 Stetsenka Street).

Background:

  • Earlier this year, 33-year-old historian Nazar Oleshchuk, who had returned from Poland to defend Ukraine, was killed in action. 
  • The war has also claimed the life of 59-year-old Stanislav Humeniuk, chief sergeant in the 153rd Separate Mechanised Brigade, photographer, and former employee of the Chornobyl Nature Reserve.

Ukrainians
