All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian historian Nazar Oleshchuk, 33, killed in action after returning from Poland to serve

Olena BarsukovaWednesday, 26 March 2025, 15:21
Ukrainian historian Nazar Oleshchuk, 33, killed in action after returning from Poland to serve
Nazar Oleshchuk. Photo: Facebook

Junior Sergeant Nazar Oleshchuk, a 33-year-old historian serving in the 87th Separate Logistics Battalion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, has been killed in action.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia

Details: In 2018, Nazar completed postgraduate studies at the Institute of Ukrainian History at the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) of Ukraine. He later lived in Poland, but returned in 2023 to defend Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"The hero died for the freedom and independence of Ukraine on 22 March 2025 while performing a combat mission in Donetsk Oblast.

We extend our condolences to the family, loved ones, friends and comrades-in-arms of the fallen soldier. Thank you for your protection, Nazar. We will always remember you," the NAS of Ukraine wrote.

Nazar studied at the Faculty of History of the Oles Honchar Dnipro National University. He pursued a Bachelor’s degree in History, then a Master’s in Archival Studies.

Advertisement:

"His student life was marked by conferences and academic achievements: Shevchenko Spring, Odesa and Karazin readings, and first and second place in the All-Ukrainian student research competition," wrote his friend and lecturer at Dnipro National University, Valeriia Lavrenko.

After graduating, Nazar began his postgraduate studies at the Institute of Ukrainian History of the NAS. Before the full-scale invasion, he lived in Poland, where he ran a successful business, but returned to serve in Ukraine.

Quote from Valeriia Lavrenko: "Friend, without you, this world will never be the way it should be. I was just remembering how you ‘kidnapped’ me on my wedding day. We were sitting in that G-Wagon for a while, and I started worrying no one was coming to get me.

My friends came by and teased me: ‘No one’s even looking for you.’ And then you said: ‘Coffee?’ – and pulled out a thermos. I said: ‘Nazar, you’re a kidnapper godsend! Are you trying to give me Stockholm syndrome?’

That was so like you – a thermos, an umbrella, wet wipes, a folding knife, a tiny screwdriver – you always had everything with you. I’m not surprised you served in logistics (…) Sending you a hug in my thoughts. You’ll be forever in my heart."

Background: The funeral for the fallen soldier will take place on 27 March at 10:30 in the village of Vyshneve, Piatykhatky district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

war
Advertisement:
Georgia cuts visa-free stay for Ukrainians to one year
Zelenskyy: Russia can be pressured into full ceasefire within weeks or months
Zelenskyy: Any reduction of Ukraine's military is red line
Russia assaults Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repel attacks – video
"Challenging but not critical": what new US tariffs mean for Ukraine
Ukraine-US minerals deal: Washington announces upcoming visit by Ukrainian delegation
All News
war
New Russian assault on Toretsk turns into hunt for Ukrainian Armed Forces
Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: fires break out, business, warehouses and cars damaged
Russians launch large-scale attack on Kryvyi Rih: at least 15 explosions heard
RECENT NEWS
21:06
With Trump at any cost? What Europe is ready to sacrifice to keep NATO united and US as ally
20:56
Ukrainian foreign minister to urge NATO allies to strengthen sanctions on Russia
20:49
Zelenskyy: A lot is at stake now on Sumy front
20:20
Ukraine's Security Service names traitors aiming to implement Putin’s plan of "external governance" in Ukraine
20:08
NATO believes Russia stockpiling missiles for new strike on Ukraine
20:00
The Ukrainian military is set to receive 15,000 combat robots this year. What roles will these ground drones take on?
19:05
Zelenskyy's Office considers energy truce with Russia in effect
18:57
Ukrainian forces repel three assaults in Donetsk Oblast, destroying 13 Russian vehicles – video
18:41
Russia reportedly plans to increase number of soldiers by 150,000 this year
17:21
Poland hands over 5,000 Starlink systems to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: