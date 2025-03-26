Ukrainian historian Nazar Oleshchuk, 33, killed in action after returning from Poland to serve

Junior Sergeant Nazar Oleshchuk, a 33-year-old historian serving in the 87th Separate Logistics Battalion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, has been killed in action.

Details: In 2018, Nazar completed postgraduate studies at the Institute of Ukrainian History at the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) of Ukraine. He later lived in Poland, but returned in 2023 to defend Ukraine.

"The hero died for the freedom and independence of Ukraine on 22 March 2025 while performing a combat mission in Donetsk Oblast.

We extend our condolences to the family, loved ones, friends and comrades-in-arms of the fallen soldier. Thank you for your protection, Nazar. We will always remember you," the NAS of Ukraine wrote.

Nazar studied at the Faculty of History of the Oles Honchar Dnipro National University. He pursued a Bachelor’s degree in History, then a Master’s in Archival Studies.

"His student life was marked by conferences and academic achievements: Shevchenko Spring, Odesa and Karazin readings, and first and second place in the All-Ukrainian student research competition," wrote his friend and lecturer at Dnipro National University, Valeriia Lavrenko.

After graduating, Nazar began his postgraduate studies at the Institute of Ukrainian History of the NAS. Before the full-scale invasion, he lived in Poland, where he ran a successful business, but returned to serve in Ukraine.

Quote from Valeriia Lavrenko: "Friend, without you, this world will never be the way it should be. I was just remembering how you ‘kidnapped’ me on my wedding day. We were sitting in that G-Wagon for a while, and I started worrying no one was coming to get me.

My friends came by and teased me: ‘No one’s even looking for you.’ And then you said: ‘Coffee?’ – and pulled out a thermos. I said: ‘Nazar, you’re a kidnapper godsend! Are you trying to give me Stockholm syndrome?’

That was so like you – a thermos, an umbrella, wet wipes, a folding knife, a tiny screwdriver – you always had everything with you. I’m not surprised you served in logistics (…) Sending you a hug in my thoughts. You’ll be forever in my heart."

Background: The funeral for the fallen soldier will take place on 27 March at 10:30 in the village of Vyshneve, Piatykhatky district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

