Student and Azov engineer Daria Lopatina, 19, killed in action

Daria "Delta" Lopatina, a student at the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) and an engineer from the Azov 1st Battalion, has been killed in action. She was 19 years old.

Source: KSE; 593 community

Details: Students said that Daria enrolled at KSE in 2023 and later fulfilled her dream of joining the Azov 1st Battalion.

Quote from KSE: "She knew and understood far more than any of us. Dasha was an incredibly bright, intelligent and outgoing person who taught us so much and showed us a completely different perspective on this world. Despite everything, she devoted the last year of her life to Azov, defending us, Ukraine and our right to live and study here."

Details: The 593 community thanked Daria for the memories, describing her as sincere, confident and passionate.

"She always acted immediately, without hesitation or reproach. We will always remember you. You would have done so much for this world. But you are forever 19. Thank you, sister," her comrades wrote.

KSE lecturer Maria Kriuchok recalled how Daria once visited her class – she came to see her former groupmates and told them about the war from the trenches. Kriuchok said she remembered Daria as young, beautiful and strong.

Background: Earlier, Captain of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Artem Sviridov, who had returned from Germany to defend Ukraine, was killed in action.

