Zelenskyy reveals what Coalition of the Willing discussed earlier

Participants of the Coalition of the Willing meeting, held in Paris in a hybrid format, discussed each country’s readiness to contribute to ensuring Ukraine’s security on land, at sea, in the air and in cyberspace.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that all coalition participants are united by a shared desire to end the war with a reliable peace and long-term security.

"We discussed in detail each country’s readiness to make a contribution to ensuring security on land, at sea, in the air and in cyberspace. We coordinated positions and reviewed elements of security guarantees. I am grateful to everyone for understanding that the main security guarantee is a strong Ukrainian army," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that all meeting participants agree that Russia is doing everything possible to prolong negotiations and continue the war.

"Support for Ukraine must be increased and pressure on Russia must be intensified," Zelenskyy added.

Background:

The Coalition of the Willing meeting concluded in Paris, and President Zelenskyy left the Élysée Palace.

Representatives of over 30 countries from Europe and other parts of the world participated. Six EU country leaders, EU leadership and the Ukrainian president were present in person, while the rest joined via video link.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated before the meeting that allies had completed work on security guarantees for Ukraine, which are now ready for political approval.

