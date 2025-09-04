Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris ends, leaders to call Trump soon

The Coalition of the Willing meeting. Photo: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

The summit of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris has concluded. Next is a preparatory meeting ahead of a call with US President Donald Trump, scheduled for 15:00 Kyiv time.

Details: The meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, held on 4 September in Paris, has ended. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has left the Élysée Palace.

Unofficial reports suggest that those European leaders who travelled to Washington on 18 August will join the call with Trump.

The sources state that the Ukrainian president headed for a meeting with Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. Meanwhile, EU leaders will have a joint lunch, but by 15:00 all participants will gather for the call with Trump.

At 11:45, the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing began at the Élysée Palace. Later, Witkoff left the session. Macron’s office explained this was planned due to another meeting, and Trump’s special envoy will return later.

Representatives from 33 countries from Europe and beyond are taking part in the meeting. Six European leaders, the EU leadership and the president of Ukraine are attending in person, while the others are joining via video link.

Ahead of the meeting, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that allies have finalised security guarantees for Ukraine, which are now ready for political approval.

