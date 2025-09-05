Russian attacks on Donetsk and Kherson oblasts kill 6 people and injure 10

Russian forces conducted large-scale strikes on Donetsk and Kherson oblasts on 4 September, killing at least six people and injuring 10.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Russian forces killed five civilians in Donetsk Oblast: three in Kostiantynivka and two in Illinivka. Two people were injured.

Filashkin noted that the total number of casualties from the Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast does not include those in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Over 38 settlements in Kherson Oblast, including the city of Kherson, came under drone attacks, airstrikes and artillery shelling.

The Russians struck residential areas and civilian infrastructure, damaging a high-rise building, 17 houses, an outbuilding, a lorry, garages and cars.

Those attacks killed one person and injured eight.

