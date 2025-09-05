All Sections
No trade in 120 settlements of liberated Kherson Oblast as infrastructure recovery lags

Friday, 5 September 2025, 13:31
No trade in 120 settlements of liberated Kherson Oblast as infrastructure recovery lags
Photo: radiosvoboda.org

No commercial activity is currently taking place in 120 settlements of the liberated part of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Vhoru ("Up"), a local news outlet in Kherson Oblast

Details: According to the regional budget forecast for Kherson Oblast for 2026-2028, the reasons include attacks, destroyed infrastructure, financial incapacity and economic impracticality – in some settlements, only a few dozen residents remain.

"Meanwhile, Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that a total of 1,091 retail outlets have resumed operations in 108 settlements of the region, including 663 grocery stores," the report states.

"The occupation of Ukraine’s south, including Kherson Oblast, has led to an increase in food prices. Food prices have risen by 74% over the past four years," the source adds.

Vegetables and fruits have become 2.5-2.8 times more expensive, while sugar prices have risen the least – by 25% compared to December 2021.

Background:

  • In the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast, the water situation is rapidly deteriorating: groundwater levels have dropped, crop yields have sharply declined, and the occupying authorities are taking no measures.
  • Earlier, the Transparency International Ukraine NGO reported that over two years of the experimental comprehensive settlement recovery project, only 58 facilities have been reconstructed – just 8% of the planned total.
  • In the village of Yahidne in Chernihiv Oblast, 90% of housing has already been rebuilt: 73 houses are completed, and 13 more are in the final stages.

