Russia sentences four Ukrainian POWs: one of them recited Ukrainian poem in court

Four Ukrainian prisoners of war – Lieutenant Colonel Andrii Antonenko, Captain Andrii Kulish, Junior Lieutenant Denys Tkachenko and Sergeant Oleksii Mazurenko – have been sentenced by a Russian military court.

Source: Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS; Russian media outlet Mediazona

Details: According to TASS, the soldiers were captured in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast. Antonenko was sentenced to 28 years, the first five to be served in prison and the remainder in a penal colony. He was also fined RUB 2 million (about US$24,600). Kulish and Mazurenko were sentenced to 26 years, while Tkachenko received 27 years.

Advertisement:

The Russian investigators have claimed that the men had mined railways, power lines and oil depots deep inside Russian territory. In August 2023, they allegedly carried out a raid using drones near the Shaykovka air base in Kaluga Oblast, where long-range bombers are stationed. In total, they were accused of two "terrorist attacks" and three counts of preparing "terrorist attacks".

In their final statements in court, the Ukrainian servicemen pointed out that they were defending their country, carrying out their commanders’ orders, and that no Russians – neither civilians nor military – had been harmed by their sabotage actions.

Mediazona released an audio recording of statements made in court by Antonenko, Kulish, Mazurenko and Tkachenko.

Quote from Antonenko: "With sadness, I must say that I regret not all members of my group survived. Some were killed, namely Oleh Babii and Andrii Machulianskyi, and Illia Dolmatov died in hospital. They were worthy people, I am sorry they died, but such a fate may await any soldier on the battlefield.

I do not consider myself a terrorist and I do not agree with the accusations brought against me. I do not know how my life will turn out, but I have a deep personal feeling that this is some sort of cosplay of justice."

Details: After the judge interrupted Antonenko’s speech, he recited a poem by Ukrainian poet Pavlo Tychyna.

Kulish stated in his final statement that he had fulfilled his military duty as a citizen of Ukraine.

Mazurenko said that before the start of hostilities, he had lived in "his beloved city of Sumy with his wife and two small children". He added that his command never intended to harm civilians or civilian facilities.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!