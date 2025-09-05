"Service is not slavery": protest held in Kyiv against harsher penalties for soldiers – photos, video

A protest is taking place in Kyiv’s Independence Square (the Maidan) against a draft law passed by the Ukrainian parliament in the first reading that would introduce harsher criminal liability for soldiers for disobedience.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda’s correspondent in Independence Square

Details: The protesters are holding up handmade signs with slogans including: "You’re punishing the wrong people", "We must protect those who protect us", and "Repression is not discipline".

People protesting in Kyiv Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

They are also chanting: "Service is not slavery!"

"[Bills] Nos. 13452 and 13260 are cringe" Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Earlier, veteran Alina Sarnatska had taken to Facebook to demand that the authorities stop harassing military personnel. She urged them not to adopt draft law No. 13452, repeal provisions of law No. 8271 from 2022, and pass a law on a military ombudsman.

People protesting in Kyiv Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Sarnatska also noted that the protest is peaceful. She called on the protesters not to make loud noises or use fire, flares, speakers or megaphones, and to ensure safety and prevent provocations.

People protesting in Kyiv Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

"The protest has been approved by the military administration and Kyiv City State Administration. The dialogue police will help us ensure safety at the gathering," she wrote.

Background: On 4 September, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) passed bill 13260, which increases criminal liability for soldiers for disobedience, in the first reading. The draft law would reinstate criminal liability for absence without leave and desertion.

