All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

"Service is not slavery": protest held in Kyiv against harsher penalties for soldiers – photos, video

STANISLAV POHORILOV, Mariya YemetsFriday, 5 September 2025, 20:56
Service is not slavery: protest held in Kyiv against harsher penalties for soldiers – photos, video
People protesting in Kyiv. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

A protest is taking place in Kyiv’s Independence Square (the Maidan) against a draft law passed by the Ukrainian parliament in the first reading that would introduce harsher criminal liability for soldiers for disobedience.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda’s correspondent in Independence Square

Details: The protesters are holding up handmade signs with slogans including: "You’re punishing the wrong people", "We must protect those who protect us", and "Repression is not discipline".

Advertisement:
 
People protesting in Kyiv
Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

They are also chanting: "Service is not slavery!"

 
"[Bills] Nos. 13452 and 13260 are cringe"

Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Earlier, veteran Alina Sarnatska had taken to Facebook to demand that the authorities stop harassing military personnel. She urged them not to adopt draft law No. 13452, repeal provisions of law No. 8271 from 2022, and pass a law on a military ombudsman.

 
People protesting in Kyiv
Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Sarnatska also noted that the protest is peaceful. She called on the protesters not to make loud noises or use fire, flares, speakers or megaphones, and to ensure safety and prevent provocations.

 
People protesting in Kyiv
Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

"The protest has been approved by the military administration and Kyiv City State Administration. The dialogue police will help us ensure safety at the gathering," she wrote.

Background: On 4 September, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) passed bill 13260, which increases criminal liability for soldiers for disobedience, in the first reading. The draft law would reinstate criminal liability for absence without leave and desertion.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warKyiv
Advertisement:
Poles lift blockade on Medyka checkpoint on border with Ukraine
Pro-Russian Ukrainian MP arrested on suspicion of treason
Russians drop fake banknotes in Chernihiv, calling for collaboration
Canadian PM: Putin has not yet accepted need for peace
Russia attacks Ukraine with 91 drones, 18 UAVs hit targets
Trump: Europe should play leading role in Ukraine's security guarantees
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Russians strike vehicles with FPV drones on Sloviansk-Izium road – DeepState
War in Ukraine may soon end, says Slovak PM after meeting with Putin in China
Zelenskyy sees Slovakia's readiness to join security guarantees after meeting with its PM
RECENT NEWS
00:10
Russia attacks Ukraine with drones, air defence responds in Kyiv and oblast
23:35
updatedRussians attack Zaporizhzhia, cause fires
18:43
Journalists reveal which Russian units use chemical weapons against Ukraine
18:42
Leader of Czech populists wants to review residence permits of all Ukrainians
18:04
Russian drone kills woman in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:49
Criminalized and invisible: the long fight of queer Ukrainians
17:33
Zelenskyy: 26 countries ready to guarantee Ukraine's security
16:58
Pro-Russian MP returns to Ukraine by political agreement to testify against anti-corruption agency detective
16:47
Reuters deletes video of Xi and Putin talking about longevity after Chinese TV demand
16:27
Russians attack Chernihiv Oblast with drones, leaving woman dead and another seriously injured
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: