Russians strike vehicles with FPV drones on Sloviansk-Izium road – DeepState

Russian drone crews have been extremely active along the Sloviansk-Izium road, where around 10 vehicles have been hit within a day.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Details: According to DeepState, about 10 vehicles have been hit since Thursday evening. Near the village of Karpivka in Donetsk Oblast, the Russians set a civilian bus on fire.

Quote: "It is not news that the enemy can strike targets 25+ km from the line of contact, but these cases are a worrying signal of danger in this area. In particular, the enemy has taken advantage of the geographical features that the road passes and spotted an opportunity to carry out strikes from higher ground, where flying is easier.

The military urges civilians and volunteers to take this danger into account when planning their routes."

