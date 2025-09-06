Zelenskyy: Russia attacked 14 Ukrainian oblasts in first five days of September

Russia has used over 1,300 drones, nearly 900 guided bombs and up to 50 missiles of various types to attack Ukraine in the first five days of September alone.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: The Russians attacked Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Kherson, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Volyn, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne and Lviv oblasts during the first five days of September.

Quote: "Russia continues to prolong this war and seeks to turn diplomacy into an outright farce. And this must be met with a united response: to the attacks and destruction, to the disregard for diplomatic efforts and civilised dialogue.

President Trump is absolutely right that effective restrictions on Russian oil and gas trade are needed to get diplomacy back on track.

We must strengthen sanctions pressure, increase the supply of weapons to Ukraine, and ensure that such invasions cannot be repeated in the future."

