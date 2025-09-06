All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Zelenskyy: Russia attacked 14 Ukrainian oblasts in first five days of September

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 6 September 2025, 10:33
Zelenskyy: Russia attacked 14 Ukrainian oblasts in first five days of September
A firefighter extinguishing a fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russia has used over 1,300 drones, nearly 900 guided bombs and up to 50 missiles of various types to attack Ukraine in the first five days of September alone.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: The Russians attacked Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Kherson, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Volyn, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne and Lviv oblasts during the first five days of September.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Russia continues to prolong this war and seeks to turn diplomacy into an outright farce. And this must be met with a united response: to the attacks and destruction, to the disregard for diplomatic efforts and civilised dialogue. 

President Trump is absolutely right that effective restrictions on Russian oil and gas trade are needed to get diplomacy back on track.

We must strengthen sanctions pressure, increase the supply of weapons to Ukraine, and ensure that such invasions cannot be repeated in the future."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zelenskyyattackwar
Advertisement:
Germany has delivered first launchers from two Patriot systems to Ukraine, Germany's defence minister says
Dutch cities say they can no longer accommodate new Ukrainian refugees
European Pravda reveals who will attend online Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting in person
FT: Ukraine faces shortages of air defence amid slowdown in US deliveries
UpdatedRussian drones attack Zaporizhzhia: fire breaks out, one injured – photos, video
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China and Iran – FT
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Almost 60% of weaponry used by our military is Ukrainian-made
Zelenskyy outlines guarantees that 26 countries are prepared to provide to Ukraine
Zelenskyy: 26 countries ready to guarantee Ukraine's security
RECENT NEWS
20:01
Kherson Oblast authorities reveal how much is being spent on fighting Russian drones
18:55
German defence minister announces €300m initiative to buy Ukrainian drones
18:30
Zelenskyy on Yarova strike: Russians knew they were targeting civilians
18:04
Germany has delivered first launchers from two Patriot systems to Ukraine, Germany's defence minister says
17:50
UK to fund domestic production of long-range drones for Ukraine
16:45
Russian artillery and aerial bombs strike Kostiantynivka: five people injured, houses ablaze – photos, video
16:18
Ukrainian entrepreneur and cameraman Yaroslav Levytskyi confirmed dead after being MIA for nearly a year
16:10
Hungary signs 10-year Shell gas deal amid EU plan to phase out Russian supplies – Bloomberg
15:45
Ukraine's 141st Brigade has evacuated 13 wounded soldiers using ground robotic systems in a few weeks – video
15:00
Final round of talks on compensation mechanism for Ukraine reportedly begins in The Hague
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: