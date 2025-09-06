All Sections
Russians drop fake banknotes in Chernihiv, calling for collaboration

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 6 September 2025, 12:09
Russians drop fake banknotes in Chernihiv, calling for collaboration
Fake banknotes. Photo: Suspilne

On 6 September, leaflets resembling 100-hryvnia banknotes were discovered in one of Chernihiv’s residential districts. They contained calls to share coordinates and assist in adjusting fire at the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in exchange for real money.

Source: Chernihiv Oblast police; public broadcaster Suspilne Chernihiv

Details: According to police, the leaflets were dropped from a drone.

Local media published photographs of the materials.

The Chernihiv police also reminded residents that collaboration with the Russians carries criminal liability.

