All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Ukrainian border guards on Pokrovsk front destroy tank, armored personnel carrier and truck transporting Russians – video

Saturday, 6 September 2025, 16:04
Ukrainian border guards on Pokrovsk front destroy tank, armored personnel carrier and truck transporting Russians – video
The destruction of Russian equipment

Drone operators of the Phoenix border guard unit destroyed several Russian targets on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: A Russian tank, an armoured personnel carrier and a truck packed with Russian soldiers were destroyed in the strikes.

Advertisement:

It is noted that in addition to the Russian infantry and armoured vehicles, the Phoenix unit also targeted Russian logistics and communication channels.

The State Border Guard Service posted the video of the destruction.

Background: Border guards of the Forpost unit of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine captured a Russian serviceman who, instead of serving a prison term for fraud, went to fight in Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Advertisement:
Over 20 people queuing for pensions killed as Russians drop aerial bomb on Donetsk Oblast – video
Dutch cities say they can no longer accommodate new Ukrainian refugees
European Pravda reveals who will attend online Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting in person
FT: Ukraine faces shortages of air defence amid slowdown in US deliveries
UpdatedRussian drones attack Zaporizhzhia: fire breaks out, one injured – photos, video
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China and Iran – FT
All News
RECENT NEWS
14:34
EXPLAINERHow EU strengthens market protection and what could be useful for Ukraine
14:11
EU plans to deliver two million shells to Ukraine by October, says diplomacy chief
13:41
Ukraine demands strong response from partners over Russia's killing of over 20 in Yarova
13:15
Zelenskyy believes EU should stop buying any energy from Russia
12:41
Zelenskyy says Putin is avoiding meeting by asking him to come to Moscow
12:30
Zelenskyy believes Trump "gave Putin what he wanted" in Alaska meeting
12:29
Over 20 people queuing for pensions killed as Russians drop aerial bomb on Donetsk Oblast – video
12:25
Who influences Macron: how France's leading parties split over support for Ukraine
12:25
Share of non-performing loans growing in Russian banking sector, says Ukrainian intelligence
11:25
Over 100 foreign components identified in Russian drones and missiles by Ukrainian intelligence
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: