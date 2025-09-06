Ukrainian border guards on Pokrovsk front destroy tank, armored personnel carrier and truck transporting Russians – video

Drone operators of the Phoenix border guard unit destroyed several Russian targets on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: A Russian tank, an armoured personnel carrier and a truck packed with Russian soldiers were destroyed in the strikes.

It is noted that in addition to the Russian infantry and armoured vehicles, the Phoenix unit also targeted Russian logistics and communication channels.

The State Border Guard Service posted the video of the destruction.

Background: Border guards of the Forpost unit of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine captured a Russian serviceman who, instead of serving a prison term for fraud, went to fight in Ukraine.

