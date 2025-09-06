Ukrainian border guards capture Russian who went to war to avoid prison

Border guards from the Forpost unit of the State Border Guard Service have captured a Russian soldier who went to war in Ukraine instead of serving a prison sentence for fraud.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: The captive turned out to be a Russian serviceman who had previously been convicted under Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code (fraud). Instead of serving his sentence, he decided to go to war against Ukraine, but was captured at the beginning of his "work trip".

Advertisement:

In a video published by the State Border Guard Service, the prisoner said that he was born in the city of Pechory in Pskov Oblast. He served in the second assault brigade of the Russian army and entered Ukraine on 3 August as part of a three person group. One of them escaped, and the detainee himself claims that he "got lost" while "picking mushrooms and pears".

He said that the group was accompanied by a drone that corrected their actions. The Russians were armed with grenades, automatic weapons and ammunition. They reached the front line in a UAZ vehicle from the local headquarters.

Border guards note that this is another example of the Russian authorities sending convicts who choose the front line instead of prison, and are quickly captured on the battlefield.

Quote: "The Russian serviceman was convicted of fraud. Instead of serving his sentence, the occupier decided to go earn money in the war, but was quickly captured."

Background: In April 2025, Ukrainian soldiers in Donetsk Oblast captured a Senegalese citizen.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!