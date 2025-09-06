One killed and seven injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast

One person has been killed and a nine-year-old child is among those injured in a Russian attack on Sumy Oblast.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Kostiantyn Havrylchuk, Head of Putyvl City Council

Quote from Hryhorov: "One person has been killed and people are reported to have been injured in an enemy attack on the outskirts of the Putyvl hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

A nine-year-old child has been injured. Those injured have been taken to hospital and medics are providing the necessary treatment."

Details: Hryhorov did not specify how many had been injured, adding that all circumstances are under investigation.

Later, Havrylchuk reported that seven people had been injured and one woman had been killed in the Russian attack on the Putyvl hromada.

