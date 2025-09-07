All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Russia attacks Ukraine with drones, air defence responds in Kyiv and oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO, Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 7 September 2025, 00:10
Russia attacks Ukraine with drones, air defence responds in Kyiv and oblast
A Shahed drone. Stock photo: Getty Images

Air defence is responding to Russian drones in Kyiv and the oblast, and air-raid warnings have been issued in several oblasts.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Kyiv City Military Administration; Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: At 18:53, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that air defence was operating in the oblast.

Advertisement:

Before that, the Air Force had reported Russian attack UAVs over Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, as well as heading towards Kherson Oblast.

At around 19:40, the sounds of explosions began to be heard in the capital.

Quote from Kyiv City Military Administration: "Air defence forces are working to destroy the threat in the skies over Kyiv. Remain in shelters until the official all-clear is given."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

KyivKyiv Oblastair defencedrones
Advertisement:
Ukraine urgently needs 10 Patriot systems and missiles for them, defence minister says
Weapon used to kill Ukrainian MP Parubii not yet found
Germany has delivered first launchers from two Patriot systems to Ukraine, Germany's defence minister says
Dutch cities say they can no longer accommodate new Ukrainian refugees
European Pravda reveals who will attend online Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting in person
FT: Ukraine faces shortages of air defence amid slowdown in US deliveries
All News
Kyiv
"Service is not slavery": protest held in Kyiv against harsher penalties for soldiers – photos, video
UK defence secretary arrives in Kyiv – video
Debris from downed Russian drones found in Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
20:55
Latvia provides €5m for NATO and US initiative for Ukraine
20:07
Ukraine urgently needs 10 Patriot systems and missiles for them, defence minister says
20:01
Kherson Oblast authorities reveal how much is being spent on fighting Russian drones
19:43
Weapon used to kill Ukrainian MP Parubii not yet found
19:10
Belarusian agent detained in Poland
18:55
German defence minister announces €300m initiative to buy Ukrainian drones
18:30
Zelenskyy on Yarova strike: Russians knew they were targeting civilians
18:04
Germany has delivered first launchers from two Patriot systems to Ukraine, Germany's defence minister says
17:50
UK to fund domestic production of long-range drones for Ukraine
16:45
Russian artillery and aerial bombs strike Kostiantynivka: five people injured, houses ablaze – photos, video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: