Russia attacks Ukraine with drones, air defence responds in Kyiv and oblast

Air defence is responding to Russian drones in Kyiv and the oblast, and air-raid warnings have been issued in several oblasts.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Kyiv City Military Administration; Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: At 18:53, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that air defence was operating in the oblast.

Before that, the Air Force had reported Russian attack UAVs over Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, as well as heading towards Kherson Oblast.

At around 19:40, the sounds of explosions began to be heard in the capital.

Quote from Kyiv City Military Administration: "Air defence forces are working to destroy the threat in the skies over Kyiv. Remain in shelters until the official all-clear is given."

