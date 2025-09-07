All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Russia launches large-scale missile and drone attack on Kryvyi Rih: three injured

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 7 September 2025, 04:55
Russia launches large-scale missile and drone attack on Kryvyi Rih: three injured
A smoke. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces launched a large-scale attack with missiles and drones on the city of Kryvyi Rih on the night of 6-7 September. Three people have been injured, and a major fire has broken out.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council

Details: Vilkul said that the attack was carried out with both missiles and Shahed-type drones.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Large-scale missile and Shahed attack. More than a dozen Shaheds are approaching from the south, with repeated launches from Crimea."

Update: Vilkul later reported strikes on three locations.

"Transport and urban infrastructure and residential areas. Search and rescue operations have begun at all scenes," he wrote.

Quote: "All city transport is running. However, due to a damaged line, trolleybuses are currently not running between the 95th Quarter and Kosmonavtiv Street."

Details: Vilkul later reported repeat missile strikes on already damaged facilities.

Quote: "Missile strikes hit a civilian infrastructure facility – the same one targeted in the first wave. 

Search and rescue operations are ongoing. Large fire. Three injured. Early assessments indicate they are in a moderate condition."

Background: At 03:57 and 04:05, the Air Force of Ukraine reported high-speed aerial assets heading towards Kryvyi Rih.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kryvyi RihRusso-Ukrainian wardronesmissile strike
Advertisement:
Ukraine urgently needs 10 Patriot systems and missiles for them, defence minister says
Weapon used to kill Ukrainian MP Parubii not yet found
Germany has delivered first launchers from two Patriot systems to Ukraine, Germany's defence minister says
Dutch cities say they can no longer accommodate new Ukrainian refugees
European Pravda reveals who will attend online Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting in person
FT: Ukraine faces shortages of air defence amid slowdown in US deliveries
All News
Kryvyi Rih
Russian drones hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: fires break out, houses and school damaged
Fires and power outages: Russians attack Sumy Oblast and Kryvyi Rih
Russians attack Kryvyi Rih with drones
RECENT NEWS
20:55
Latvia provides €5m for NATO and US initiative for Ukraine
20:07
Ukraine urgently needs 10 Patriot systems and missiles for them, defence minister says
20:01
Kherson Oblast authorities reveal how much is being spent on fighting Russian drones
19:43
Weapon used to kill Ukrainian MP Parubii not yet found
19:10
Belarusian agent detained in Poland
18:55
German defence minister announces €300m initiative to buy Ukrainian drones
18:30
Zelenskyy on Yarova strike: Russians knew they were targeting civilians
18:04
Germany has delivered first launchers from two Patriot systems to Ukraine, Germany's defence minister says
17:50
UK to fund domestic production of long-range drones for Ukraine
16:45
Russian artillery and aerial bombs strike Kostiantynivka: five people injured, houses ablaze – photos, video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: