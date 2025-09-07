Russia launches large-scale missile and drone attack on Kryvyi Rih: three injured
Russian forces launched a large-scale attack with missiles and drones on the city of Kryvyi Rih on the night of 6-7 September. Three people have been injured, and a major fire has broken out.
Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council
Details: Vilkul said that the attack was carried out with both missiles and Shahed-type drones.
Quote: "Large-scale missile and Shahed attack. More than a dozen Shaheds are approaching from the south, with repeated launches from Crimea."
Update: Vilkul later reported strikes on three locations.
"Transport and urban infrastructure and residential areas. Search and rescue operations have begun at all scenes," he wrote.
Quote: "All city transport is running. However, due to a damaged line, trolleybuses are currently not running between the 95th Quarter and Kosmonavtiv Street."
Details: Vilkul later reported repeat missile strikes on already damaged facilities.
Quote: "Missile strikes hit a civilian infrastructure facility – the same one targeted in the first wave.
Search and rescue operations are ongoing. Large fire. Three injured. Early assessments indicate they are in a moderate condition."
Background: At 03:57 and 04:05, the Air Force of Ukraine reported high-speed aerial assets heading towards Kryvyi Rih.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!