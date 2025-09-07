Russia launches large-scale missile and drone attack on Kryvyi Rih: three injured

Russian forces launched a large-scale attack with missiles and drones on the city of Kryvyi Rih on the night of 6-7 September. Three people have been injured, and a major fire has broken out.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council

Details: Vilkul said that the attack was carried out with both missiles and Shahed-type drones.

Quote: "Large-scale missile and Shahed attack. More than a dozen Shaheds are approaching from the south, with repeated launches from Crimea."

Update: Vilkul later reported strikes on three locations.

"Transport and urban infrastructure and residential areas. Search and rescue operations have begun at all scenes," he wrote.

Quote: "All city transport is running. However, due to a damaged line, trolleybuses are currently not running between the 95th Quarter and Kosmonavtiv Street."

Details: Vilkul later reported repeat missile strikes on already damaged facilities.

Quote: "Missile strikes hit a civilian infrastructure facility – the same one targeted in the first wave.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing. Large fire. Three injured. Early assessments indicate they are in a moderate condition."

Background: At 03:57 and 04:05, the Air Force of Ukraine reported high-speed aerial assets heading towards Kryvyi Rih.

