Russian forces damage railway in Poltava Oblast

Railway infrastructure in Poltava Oblast has been damaged in a large-scale Russian attack on the night of 6-7 September, Ukrainian state-run railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia has reported.

Source: Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, Chairman of the Board of Ukrzaliznytsia

Details: Ukrzaliznytsia said that several trains would run on altered routes, particularly trains 59 and 8 (Odesa-Kharkiv) and trains 792 and 126 (heading to Kremenchuk).

Quote from Pertsovskyi: "We will transport some of the passengers by bus in cooperation with the oblast military administration and local authorities."

Background: On the morning of 6 September, Russian forces attacked railway infrastructure in Donetsk Oblast, causing train delays.

