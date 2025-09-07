All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Russian forces damage railway in Poltava Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 7 September 2025, 08:47
Russian forces damage railway in Poltava Oblast
A train. Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia

Railway infrastructure in Poltava Oblast has been damaged in a large-scale Russian attack on the night of 6-7 September, Ukrainian state-run railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia has reported.

Source: Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, Chairman of the Board of Ukrzaliznytsia

Details: Ukrzaliznytsia said that several trains would run on altered routes, particularly trains 59 and 8 (Odesa-Kharkiv) and trains 792 and 126 (heading to Kremenchuk).

Advertisement:

Quote from Pertsovskyi: "We will transport some of the passengers by bus in cooperation with the oblast military administration and local authorities."

Background: On the morning of 6 September, Russian forces attacked railway infrastructure in Donetsk Oblast, causing train delays.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Poltava OblastUkrainian Railwaysrailways
Advertisement:
Ukraine urgently needs 10 Patriot systems and missiles for them, defence minister says
Weapon used to kill Ukrainian MP Parubii not yet found
Germany has delivered first launchers from two Patriot systems to Ukraine, Germany's defence minister says
Dutch cities say they can no longer accommodate new Ukrainian refugees
European Pravda reveals who will attend online Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting in person
FT: Ukraine faces shortages of air defence amid slowdown in US deliveries
All News
Poltava Oblast
Kremenchuk under large-scale Russian attack: dozens of explosions and partial power outage reported
Russia causes "significant damage" to gas infrastructure in Poltava Oblast
Russian large-scale attack on Poltava Oblast: energy facility damaged
RECENT NEWS
20:55
Latvia provides €5m for NATO and US initiative for Ukraine
20:07
Ukraine urgently needs 10 Patriot systems and missiles for them, defence minister says
20:01
Kherson Oblast authorities reveal how much is being spent on fighting Russian drones
19:43
Weapon used to kill Ukrainian MP Parubii not yet found
19:10
Belarusian agent detained in Poland
18:55
German defence minister announces €300m initiative to buy Ukrainian drones
18:30
Zelenskyy on Yarova strike: Russians knew they were targeting civilians
18:04
Germany has delivered first launchers from two Patriot systems to Ukraine, Germany's defence minister says
17:50
UK to fund domestic production of long-range drones for Ukraine
16:45
Russian artillery and aerial bombs strike Kostiantynivka: five people injured, houses ablaze – photos, video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: