Thousands of flights in Europe affected by Russian GPS jamming

Russia caused GPS and other satellite system disruptions that affected 122,600 flights over northern Europe in the first four months of 2025.

Source: a joint report by Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland, seen by Swedish public service TV company SVT, as reported by The Moscow Times, an independent Amsterdam-based news outlet

Details: The countries stated that this situation poses a serious threat to international aviation safety.

Advertisement:

In April alone, GPS and satellite disruptions impacted around 27.4% of flights in the region, nearly 43,000 in total, and exceeded 42% in some areas.

The interference in question is spoofing of navigation data and jamming of signals, which led to consequences ranging from incorrect positioning to system failures. In some cases, problems could not be fixed until the aircraft reached its final destination.

In total, aircraft from 365 airlines were affected.

The countries have submitted the report to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

"We assess the situation as serious, since the number of disruptions continues to grow and is not decreasing," said Andreas Holmgren, head of department at the Swedish Transport Agency.

Authorities determined that the sources of interference were located in Russia – in Kaliningrad, St Petersburg, Smolensk and Rostov.

European aviation authorities issued warnings for pilots and urged airlines to strengthen safety measures.

Background: On 1 September, a plane carrying European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was forced to land at the airport of Plovdiv, Bulgaria, using paper maps because of GPS failures.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!