A key crude oil distillation unit has been destroyed at the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai by Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF), together with the Russian resistance movement Black Spark.

Details: The special operation against the strategic Ilsky oil refinery named after A. Shamar was carried out in collaboration with Black Spark, a resistance cell in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, on the night of 6-7 September.

At around 02:00, the AT-6 crude oil distillation unit, the main component keeping the entire plant operational, was destroyed.

This facility, capable of processing up to six million tonnes of crude oil per year, performs dehydration, desalting and fractional distillation to produce petrol, diesel and other petroleum products.

The SOF stressed that Russia "will inevitably continue to suffer losses for its aggression" and promised "new unconventional surprises".

The Ilsky oil refinery is one of the main processing facilities in Krasnodar Krai. The destruction of its primary crude oil distillation unit could temporarily lower its production capacity. At the time of publication, there was no independent confirmation of the strike's impact from Russian sources.

Background: Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a strike on the Ilsky oil refinery but did not provide details of the operation.

