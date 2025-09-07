Ukrainian defence forces strike oil pipeline in Russia's Bryansk Oblast – video

The Stalnoy Kon oil pipeline’s linear production and dispatch station was attacked again on the night of 6-7 September in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, Commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have reported.

Source: Magyar on Facebook; General Staff on Facebook

Quote: "Transneft’s linear production and dispatch station 8-N in Naytopovichi [Bryansk Oblast, Russia] – good evening (not), we are from Ukraine.

Advertisement:

As part of the tour across the ‘worm-ridden’ oil depots, on the night of 6-7 September 2025."

Details: Magyar added that this facility is of strategic importance for transporting petroleum products from Belarusian refineries to Russia, particularly from the Mozyr and Navapolatsk refineries.

Update: Later, the General Staff confirmed the information.

Multiple strikes and fires in the area of the pumping station and the tank farm were reported.

In addition, Special Operations Forces units hit the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

Explosions and a fire were recorded in the area of the facility, but the consequences remain unknown.

For reference: The linear production and dispatch station 8-N is part of the Stalnoy Kon oil pipeline system, which has a pumping capacity of 10.5 million tonnes.

The facility is of strategic importance for ensuring the transport of petroleum products for Russian forces.

Background:

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he "does not understand" the attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline.

The foreign ministers of Slovakia and Hungary complained to the European Commission about the attacks.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!