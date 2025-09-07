All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Ukrainian defence forces strike oil pipeline in Russia's Bryansk Oblast – video

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 7 September 2025, 10:51
Ukrainian defence forces strike oil pipeline in Russia's Bryansk Oblast – video
The strike. Screenshot

The Stalnoy Kon oil pipeline’s linear production and dispatch station was attacked again on the night of 6-7 September in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, Commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have reported.

Source: Magyar on Facebook; General Staff on Facebook

Quote: "Transneft’s linear production and dispatch station 8-N in Naytopovichi [Bryansk Oblast, Russia] – good evening (not), we are from Ukraine.

Advertisement:

As part of the tour across the ‘worm-ridden’ oil depots, on the night of 6-7 September 2025."

Details: Magyar added that this facility is of strategic importance for transporting petroleum products from Belarusian refineries to Russia, particularly from the Mozyr and Navapolatsk refineries.

Update: Later, the General Staff confirmed the information.

Multiple strikes and fires in the area of the pumping station and the tank farm were reported.

In addition, Special Operations Forces units hit the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

Explosions and a fire were recorded in the area of the facility, but the consequences remain unknown.

For reference: The linear production and dispatch station 8-N is part of the Stalnoy Kon oil pipeline system, which has a pumping capacity of 10.5 million tonnes. 

The facility is of strategic importance for ensuring the transport of petroleum products for Russian forces.

Background: 

  • Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he "does not understand" the attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline.
  • The foreign ministers of Slovakia and Hungary complained to the European Commission about the attacks.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

oildronesRussia
Advertisement:
Russia stepping up attacks on Ukraine's energy sector again – Zelenskyy
EU Ambassador to Ukraine Mathernová: government building hit by Iskander cluster missile – photos
Ukrainian officials take foreign diplomats to see government building damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv – photos
Drone with Cyrillic markings crashed near Belarusian border in Poland
Russia attacks thermal power generation facility in Kyiv Oblast
Third body recovered from under rubble of building in Kyiv – photo
All News
oil
Key crude oil distillation unit destroyed at Ilsky oil refinery – Ukraine's Special Operations Forces
Ukrainian troops strike oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan and oil depot in Luhansk
Trump wants Europe to stop buying Russian oil and pressure China – CNN
RECENT NEWS
20:57
Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces hit Vtorovo oil facility in Russia's Vladimir Oblast
20:12
Fire at Kyiv Oblast energy facility extinguished, power restored to consumers
19:46
Russia stepping up attacks on Ukraine's energy sector again – Zelenskyy
19:10
Details emerge about horses killed in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast – photo
19:04
Two new underground schools open in Kharkiv Oblast
18:59
Romania, Hungary and Czechia dismantle Belarusian spy network in Europe
18:30
Estonian Foreign Ministry sends note of protest to Russia over new violation of its airspace
18:11
New Norwegian ambassador begins work in Ukraine
18:08
Ukrainian military unveils unmanned boat Barracuda – video
18:02
Hungarian foreign minister announces meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart in Budapest
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: