The United States is prepared to cooperate with European countries to impose additional sanctions to drive Russia's economy into "total collapse", US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said.

Source: Bessent on NBC News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bessent noted that the US is open to increasing pressure on Russia, but it needs its European partners to back it up.

Quote: "We are in a race now between how long can the Ukrainian military hold up, versus how long can the Russian economy hold up? And if the US and the [European Union] can come in, do more sanctions, secondary tariffs on the countries that buy Russian oil, the Russian economy will be in total collapse, and that will bring President Putin to the table." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Details: Bessent’s comments come just hours after Russia carried out an airstrike on Ukraine, involving a record number of drones and missiles since the start of the war, killing at least four people and damaging the Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government) building in Kyiv.

Background: On Thursday 4 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during a conversation with US President Donald Trump, participants at the latest Coalition of the Willing summit in Paris discussed ways to end Russian aggression and ensure Ukraine’s security.

