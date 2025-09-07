All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

US prepared to work with Europe to drive Russian economy to "total collapse", says Treasury secretary

Khrystyna Bondarieva , KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 7 September 2025, 17:52
US prepared to work with Europe to drive Russian economy to total collapse, says Treasury secretary
Scott Bessent. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images

The United States is prepared to cooperate with European countries to impose additional sanctions to drive Russia's economy into "total collapse", US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said.

Source: Bessent on NBC News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bessent noted that the US is open to increasing pressure on Russia, but it needs its European partners to back it up.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We are in a race now between how long can the Ukrainian military hold up, versus how long can the Russian economy hold up? And if the US and the [European Union] can come in, do more sanctions, secondary tariffs on the countries that buy Russian oil, the Russian economy will be in total collapse, and that will bring President Putin to the table." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Details: Bessent’s comments come just hours after Russia carried out an airstrike on Ukraine, involving a record number of drones and missiles since the start of the war, killing at least four people and damaging the Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government) building in Kyiv.

Background: On Thursday 4 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during a conversation with US President Donald Trump, participants at the latest Coalition of the Willing summit in Paris discussed ways to end Russian aggression and ensure Ukraine’s security.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAsanctionsEuropeRussia
Advertisement:
Russia stepping up attacks on Ukraine's energy sector again – Zelenskyy
EU Ambassador to Ukraine Mathernová: government building hit by Iskander cluster missile – photos
Ukrainian officials take foreign diplomats to see government building damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv – photos
Drone with Cyrillic markings crashed near Belarusian border in Poland
Russia attacks thermal power generation facility in Kyiv Oblast
Third body recovered from under rubble of building in Kyiv – photo
All News
USA
Trump's Ukraine envoy: attack on Kyiv was not a signal Russia wants to end war diplomatically
Von der Leyen and Vance discuss joint EU-US sanctions against Russia
US could take lead in monitoring buffer zone in Ukraine if peace deal reached, says NBC News
RECENT NEWS
20:57
Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces hit Vtorovo oil facility in Russia's Vladimir Oblast
20:12
Fire at Kyiv Oblast energy facility extinguished, power restored to consumers
19:46
Russia stepping up attacks on Ukraine's energy sector again – Zelenskyy
19:10
Details emerge about horses killed in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast – photo
19:04
Two new underground schools open in Kharkiv Oblast
18:59
Romania, Hungary and Czechia dismantle Belarusian spy network in Europe
18:30
Estonian Foreign Ministry sends note of protest to Russia over new violation of its airspace
18:11
New Norwegian ambassador begins work in Ukraine
18:08
Ukrainian military unveils unmanned boat Barracuda – video
18:02
Hungarian foreign minister announces meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart in Budapest
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: