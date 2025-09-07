All Sections
Ukrainian drone maker Ukrspecsystems to invest £200m in UK drone production

Vlad CherevkoSunday, 7 September 2025, 17:59
A Ukrspecsystems Shard drone. Photo: Ukrspecsystems_SHARK_UAV_00Ukrspecsystems_SHARK_UAV_00

Ukraine's largest drone manufacturer, Ukrspecsystems, has announced a £200 million investment project in East Anglia. The plan involves the construction of an 11,000 sq m factory and the establishment of a testing and training centre.

Source: UK Defence Journal, a British defence news and analysis website

Details: Ukrspecsystems said the implementation of the project will create up to 500 jobs and internship programmes in the region. Recruitment of British employees is planned to commence by the end of this year and drone production is scheduled to begin at the start of 2026. The company also announced plans to expand its operations in the UK over the next three years.

The company’s management notes that combining Ukraine’s wartime experience in drone development with the UK’s industrial base will allow Ukrspecsystems to become a global leader in unmanned systems for both military and civilian purposes, while also positioning the United Kingdom as a launch pad for exports.

Defence Procurement Minister Maria Eagle has noted that the UK recognises the advanced capabilities of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and added that cooperation with Ukrainian manufacturers will provide access to modern technologies and strengthen the defence capabilities of the UK’s Armed Forces and their partners.

For reference: Ukrspecsystems is a Ukrainian company founded in 2014 that specialises in developing and producing unmanned aerial systems for military purposes. It is best known for its PD-2, Gekata and Shark series (Shark, Shark-M, Mini Shark) drones, which are used for the intelligence, surveillance and artillery fire adjustment.

In addition to the UAVs themselves, the company produces stabilised cameras, jamming-resistant antenna systems, catapults, and software, and offers comprehensive training and support services for operators. It has also opened a shop in Ukraine selling its own drone components.

Ukrspecsystems will present its new products at the DSEI 2025 exhibition in London from 9 to 12 September, where it plans to announce new partnerships in the United Kingdom.

dronesUK
drones
