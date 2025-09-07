All Sections
UK PM on Russian attack on Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers building: Putin believes he can act with impunity

Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 7 September 2025, 18:47
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Russia's latest nighttime attack on Ukrainian cities demonstrates Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's lack of seriousness about peace, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said.

Source: Starmer in a statement released on the UK government's website, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Starmer said he is outraged by Russia's latest brutal nighttime attack on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, which killed civilians and damaged infrastructure. 

Quote: "For the first time, the heart of Ukraine’s civilian government was damaged. These cowardly strikes show that Putin believes he can act with impunity. He is not serious about peace. Now, more than ever, we must stand firm in our support for Ukraine and its sovereignty." 

Background: 

