UK PM on Russian attack on Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers building: Putin believes he can act with impunity

Russia's latest nighttime attack on Ukrainian cities demonstrates Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's lack of seriousness about peace, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said.

Source: Starmer in a statement released on the UK government's website, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Starmer said he is outraged by Russia's latest brutal nighttime attack on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, which killed civilians and damaged infrastructure.

Advertisement:

Quote: "For the first time, the heart of Ukraine’s civilian government was damaged. These cowardly strikes show that Putin believes he can act with impunity. He is not serious about peace. Now, more than ever, we must stand firm in our support for Ukraine and its sovereignty."

Background:

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has stated that Russia's attack on the Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv demonstrates the futility of any delays or attempts to appease the Kremlin.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said that Russia is more interested in intensifying its attacks on Ukraine than in negotiating an end to the war.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko previously released a video showing the Cabinet building damaged by the Russian attack and urged Ukraine's partners to stop Russia.

