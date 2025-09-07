All Sections
Zelenskyy explains what he considers a victory for Ukraine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 7 September 2025, 21:44
Zelenskyy explains what he considers a victory for Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that victory for Ukraine means its survival as an independent state.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with ABC News

Details: When asked what victory looks like for his country, Zelenskyy replied that it is Ukraine's survival.

Quote: "Putin's goal is to occupy Ukraine. [Putin] wants, of course, to occupy us totally. For him, this [is] victory. And until he can do it, the victory is on our side.

So that's why for us to survive is a victory. Because we are surviving with our identity, with our country, with our independence."

Details: Zelenskyy also expressed the view that the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin in Alaska had given the Russian leader what he wanted.

"It's a pity that Ukraine was not there, because I think that President Trump gave Putin what he wanted… He wanted very much to meet with President Trump, with the president of the United States. And I think that, and I think that Putin got it," the Ukrainian president said.

Zelenskyy's interview with ABC News was recorded on Friday 5 September and aired on Sunday 7 September. 

Zelenskyywar
