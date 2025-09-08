Russia loses 910 soldiers over past day
Monday, 8 September 2025, 07:00
Russia has lost 910 soldiers killed and wounded and five tanks over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,089,060 (+910) military personnel;
- 11,168 (+5) tanks;
- 23,258 (+4) armoured combat vehicles;
- 32,545 (+29) artillery systems;
- 1,481 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,217 (+0) air defence systems;
- 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 341 (+0) helicopters;
- 57,278 (+461) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,691 (+5) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 61,135 (+81) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,961 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
