Russia loses 910 soldiers over past day

Ukrainian soldiers launching fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 910 soldiers killed and wounded and five tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 1,089,060 (+910) military personnel;

military personnel; 11,168 (+5) tanks;

tanks; 23,258 (+4) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 32,545 (+29) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,481 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,217 (+0) air defence systems;

422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

341 (+0) helicopters;

57,278 (+461) operational-tactical UAVs;

operational-tactical UAVs; 3,691 (+5) cruise missiles;

cruise missiles; 28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

61,135 (+81) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,961 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

