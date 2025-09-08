All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Russians drop lots of anti-personnel mines remotely in Kherson – photos

Iryna BalachukMonday, 8 September 2025, 09:19
Russians drop lots of anti-personnel mines remotely in Kherson – photos
Lepestok "Petal" mines in Kherson. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Cases of the dropping of anti-personnel mines on city streets in Kherson have become more frequent. On the night of 7-8 September, Russian forces laid Lepestok ("Petal") mines in part of the city’s Dniprovskyi district.

Source: Kherson Oblast Police on Facebook

Details: The police said that the Russians mined several residential areas during the night. Lepestok mines were detected near the crossroads between Nezalezhnosti Avenue and Perekopska Street, on Universytetska Street near Ivan Mozhovyi Square and its junction with Suboty Street, and on Ukrainska Street between Kremenchutska and Ladychuka Streets.

Advertisement:

Police also reiterated that on 5 and 6 September, similar mines were also found in residential areas of Kherson’s Dniprovskyi district.

 
Lepestok "Petal" mines in Kherson.
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

"PFM-1S mines are equipped with a self-destruct mechanism, so they can detonate at any moment even without contact," law enforcement stressed.

 
Lepestok "Petal" mines in Kherson.
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

The police have urged residents to be extra cautious while travelling around the city. 

 
Lepestok "Petal" mines in Kherson.
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

"It is important to remember that such mines are difficult to spot, especially in the current weather conditions, when the streets are already covered with fallen leaves. Following safety rules and being cautious will help prevent tragedy. Do not risk your life and watch your step carefully," law enforcement urged.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Khersonmining
Advertisement:
Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Borovyk killed in action
Trump's envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv
Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania issue joint statement on Russian drone incursion
Polish president's spokesman calls Russian drones in Poland act of aggression against NATO country
President of Finland arrives in Ukraine
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence hit Russian vessel near Novorossiysk – video
All News
Kherson
All children evacuated from Korabel district in Kherson
Russia attacks Kherson: one killed, six injured
Kherson Oblast State Administration building burned for half a day after Russian attack
RECENT NEWS
21:05
Zelenskyy meets Trump's envoy Kellogg to discuss security guarantees and pressure on Russia
20:38
Polish and Ukrainian General Staffs discuss cooperation against drones
20:29
Russian forces strike near educational facility in Kherson – video
20:00
Czech Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over Kremlin drone provocation in Poland
19:27
Polish foreign minister says Putin is mocking Trump with drone strikes
19:20
Russia in recession, rouble crashes – Kremlin insists situation "stable"
18:58
Germany to bolster NATO's eastern border after Russian drone incidents in Poland
18:58
Ukrainian girl from occupied territory sent to Russian military camp: taught to lay mines and dig trenches
18:45
What is the goal of Russia's mass drone attack on Poland and how should NATO respond?
18:42
Reuters says EU plan unchanged: Russian oil and gas imports to end by 2028
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: