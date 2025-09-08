Russians drop lots of anti-personnel mines remotely in Kherson – photos

Cases of the dropping of anti-personnel mines on city streets in Kherson have become more frequent. On the night of 7-8 September, Russian forces laid Lepestok ("Petal") mines in part of the city’s Dniprovskyi district.

Source: Kherson Oblast Police on Facebook

Details: The police said that the Russians mined several residential areas during the night. Lepestok mines were detected near the crossroads between Nezalezhnosti Avenue and Perekopska Street, on Universytetska Street near Ivan Mozhovyi Square and its junction with Suboty Street, and on Ukrainska Street between Kremenchutska and Ladychuka Streets.

Police also reiterated that on 5 and 6 September, similar mines were also found in residential areas of Kherson’s Dniprovskyi district.

Lepestok "Petal" mines in Kherson. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

"PFM-1S mines are equipped with a self-destruct mechanism, so they can detonate at any moment even without contact," law enforcement stressed.

Lepestok "Petal" mines in Kherson. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

The police have urged residents to be extra cautious while travelling around the city.



"It is important to remember that such mines are difficult to spot, especially in the current weather conditions, when the streets are already covered with fallen leaves. Following safety rules and being cautious will help prevent tragedy. Do not risk your life and watch your step carefully," law enforcement urged.

