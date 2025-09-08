Explosions rock Russian military unit involved in 2022 war crimes in Kyiv Oblast

An attack has been carried out on a Russian military unit involved in committing war crimes in Kyiv Oblast in 2022.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: On 8 September, an explosion occurred near military unit No. 6912 outside the city of Khabarovsk in Russia. This unit had directly taken part in the aggression against Ukraine.

Advertisement:

The Ukrainska Pravda source said that two explosive devices went off in a car park close to the unit at around 09:00, as Russian troops were arriving for duty. The blasts resulted in fatalities and injuries among personnel.

Following the explosions, Russian secret services cut off mobile internet in the area near the unit and altered public transport routes to prevent local residents from learning the truth about the incident, the source said.

For reference: Military unit No. 6912 is home to the 748th Separate Battalion of Operational Purpose of the Russian National Guard in Khabarovsk, which took part in Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine, according to documentary evidence and open sources. Reports confirm that the battalion sustained losses in battles near Kyiv (Bucha and Irpin) in early 2022.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!