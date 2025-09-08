All Sections
Romania, Hungary and Czechia dismantle Belarusian spy network in Europe

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 8 September 2025, 18:59
Romania, Hungary and Czechia dismantle Belarusian spy network in Europe
Police. Stock photo: Getty Images

The intelligence services of Romania, Hungary and Czechia have reported the dismantling of a Belarusian spy network operating in Europe, while Prague additionally expelled one employee of the Belarusian embassy.

Source: the Czech Security Information Service (BIS), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The spy network in Europe was set up by the Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB), which sought to establish a network of agents and collect intelligence, BIS said.

European security services exposed members and associates of the Belarusian KGB, "including, for example, a former deputy head of Moldova’s intelligence service (SIS), who was supposed to transfer classified information to the KGB".

According to BIS, the Belarusians were able to build their network of agents "primarily thanks to their ability to move freely around Europe".

Additionally, the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared a Belarusian embassy employee working for the KGB persona non grata.

"We will not tolerate the abuse of diplomatic cover for secret service activities," the ministry stressed.

Background: 

  • In March, the Lithuanian Prosecutor General’s Office referred to court a case against two nationals accused of spying for Belarus. 
  • Earlier, Darius Jauniškis, Director of the State Security Department of Lithuania, suggested introducing harsher penalties for espionage on behalf of another country.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RomaniaHungaryCzechiaBelarus
