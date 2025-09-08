All Sections
Russia stepping up attacks on Ukraine's energy sector again – Zelenskyy

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 8 September 2025, 19:46
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has highlighted that Moscow is once again directing strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote: "Today, I held a [Supreme Commander-in-Chief] Staff meeting focused primarily on technological issues: the stock of air defence systems and their missiles, the production schedule, and the delivery schedule. The protection of Ukraine’s critical infrastructure – above all, the energy sector. The Russians are once again concentrating strikes on our energy facilities. Of course, we have responses to this and will continue to respond, but the main priority is the stability of the system."

Details: Zelenskyy said the Staff also heard reports on drone production, covering both quality and output, and that he and Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed Ukraine’s objectives for the upcoming Ukraine Defence Contact Group (Ramstein-format) meeting.

Quote: "In the coming days, the minister will take part in the Ramstein meeting – we have defined the key objectives. Strengthening air defence is the number one goal for this Ramstein and for our contacts in Europe and the United States in general. Together with the minister, we also set priorities for 2026 – both in terms of the essential assets needed by the defence forces and in terms of funding."

Previously: In the early hours of 8 September, Russia launched a large-scale strike on a thermal power generation facility in Kyiv Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

