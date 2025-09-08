Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces hit Vtorovo oil facility in Russia's Vladimir Oblast

Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces struck the Vtorovo oil pumping station in Russia’s Vladimir Oblast on the night of 6-7 September.

Source: Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces

Quote: "They say fuel supplies in Moscow are faltering a little. Transneft’s Vtorovo pumping station (Penkino, Vladimir Oblast, Russia) has been somewhat damaged. This oil facility pumps (or rather used to pump) diesel fuel to the Moscow Ring Petroleum Product Pipeline.

The strike on the worms’ [Russians’] oil pump was carried out on the night of 6-7 September 2025 by Magyar’s Birds – the 14th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces."

Details: The Vtorovo oil pumping station is an infrastructure facility belonging to Transneft, the Russian operator of main oil pipelines. It is designed to take in, store and pump oil through pipelines.

