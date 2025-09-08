All Sections
Kremlin says sanctions will not stop Russia's war against Ukraine

Artur KryzhnyiMonday, 8 September 2025, 21:02
Kremlin says sanctions will not stop Russia's war against Ukraine
The Kremlin. Photo: Getty Images

The Kremlin has stated that no sanctions will force Russia to change its course in the war against Ukraine. This statement came just hours after the US and the European Union indicated that they are considering new economic restrictions.

Source: Reuters

Details: The West has imposed tens of thousands of sanctions since the beginning of the full-scale war, trying to weaken Russia's US$2.2 trillion economy and undermine support for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Putin himself claims that the Russian economy, which is now growing faster than those of the G7 countries, has withstood the pressure of sanctions thanks to war spending. He has ordered businesses and officials to circumvent the restrictions by any means necessary.

"No sanctions will be able to force the Russian Federation to change the consistent position that our president has repeatedly spoken about," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Background: 

  • On 7 September, US President Donald Trump said he is ready to move to the second phase of sanctions against Russia, which has been his most explicit statement yet on increasing pressure on Moscow or those buying its oil.
  • European Council President António Costa said that the new EU sanctions are being prepared in close coordination with the US.

RussiasanctionsRusso-Ukrainian war
