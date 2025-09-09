Russia loses 950 soldiers over past day
Tuesday, 9 September 2025, 07:30
Russia has lost 950 soldiers killed and wounded and more than 300 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 September 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,090,010 (+950) military personnel;
- 11,169 (+1) tanks;
- 23,261 (+3) armoured combat vehicles;
- 32,577 (+32) artillery systems;
- 1,482 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,217 (+0) air defence systems;
- 422 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 341 (+0) helicopters;
- 57,504 (+226) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,691 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 61,207 (+72) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,963 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
