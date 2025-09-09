Ukrainian forces repel over 100 Russian attacks on Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts – Ukraine's General Staff

The situation on the Pokrovsk front. Infographic: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

A total of 195 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with the situation remaining most difficult on the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 9 September

Quote: "Yesterday [on 8 Septmenr], the enemy launched one missile strike and 74 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements, using 5 missiles and dropping 148 guided bombs. In addition, they deployed 5,516 attack drones and fired 4,989 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including 86 times from multiple-launch rocket systems."

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, 11 combat clashes were recorded.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, five combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Vovchansk and Stroivka.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted nine attacks. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Myrne, Kupiansk and Petropavlivka and towards Novoplatonivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 14 attacks, trying to advance near the settlements of Kolodiazi, Novomykhailivka, Hlushchenkove and Torske and towards Shandryholove.

On the Siversk front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Serebrianka and Vyimka and towards Yampil seven times.

On the Kramatorsk front, four combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Minkivka, Stupochky and Bila Hora and towards Bondarne.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted nine attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka and Poltavka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 64 Russian assaults near the settlements of Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Dachne, Novoukrainka, Sukhyi Yar, Shakhove and Molodetske and towards Pokrovsk, Toretske, Novoekonomichne and Novopavlivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 51 Russian attacks near the settlements of Filiia, Yalta, Piddubne, Tolstoi, Lisne, Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, Komyshuvakha, Novoivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Maliivka, Novoheorhiivka, Zelene Pole, Zaporizke, Obratne, Olhivske and Poltavka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian units repelled four Russian assaults towards the Antonivka Bridge.

Ukraine's Air Force and units of Rocket Forces and Artillery struck five Russian command posts and one artillery system.

