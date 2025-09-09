Hungary and Slovakia demand six Russians be removed from EU sanctions list

Two EU states – Hungary and Slovakia – may not support the extension of some individual European Union sanctions, which are set to expire on 15 September, unless six Russian businessmen are removed from the list.

Source: several diplomats from leading EU countries involved in the talks speaking to a European Pravda correspondent

Details: Hungary and Slovakia are again demanding the removal of certain Russian citizens from the EU individual sanctions list, otherwise they are threatening not to back the extension of all individual sanctions.

Advertisement:

"These are restrictive measures related to actions that undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. Hungary and Slovakia insist that these measures be lifted for six individuals, Russian businessmen," one of the sources told European Pravda.

The source noted that some of these sanctions are due for extension until 15 September 2025 (they are renewed every six months), otherwise they will be automatically lifted for everyone on the list.

Another diplomat added that "Hungary demands the removal of four Russians from the sanctions list, while Slovakia requests two".

The diplomat did not specify the names of the Russian businessmen under discussion but stated that "some names are the same as last time".

Background:

European Pravda reported that on 14 March 2025, the following individuals had been removed from the EU sanctions lists: Vladimir Rashevsky, former head of EuroChem (one of the largest mineral fertiliser producers); Gulbahor Ismailova, sister of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov; businessman Viatcheslav Moshe Kantor; and Russian Minister of Sport Mikhail Degtyarev.

Their removal from the EU sanctions list was a condition set by Hungary to extend the validity of the full list, which contains around 2,400 individuals implicated in violating Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

At the time, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó threatened to block the extension of EU sanctions targeting more than 2,400 individuals and organisations, including Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Read also: Hungary defies sanctions: Trump ally moves to unfreeze billions in Russian assets

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!