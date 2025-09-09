Explosions rock gas facilities in Russia's Penza

A major pipeline system was put out of operation as a result of a series of explosions in the city of Penza, Russian Federation, on 8 September.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source at Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Details: The source noted that at least four explosions occurred in Penza’s Zheleznodorozhny district at around 04:00, resulting in two trunk oil pipelines with a capacity of 2 million barrels per day ceasing to function.

In addition, the source stated that two more regional gas pipelines at the same location were damaged.

A few hours after the explosions, in an apparent attempt to conceal the true cause of the incident, local media reported supposedly "planned drills" at oil and gas facilities, conducted jointly with emergency and special services. The Russians urged local residents to remain calm and not to respond to information about the explosions circulating in local social media.

It is emphasised that both affected pipelines supplied facilities used by the Russians, which are involved in the full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

