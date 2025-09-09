All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Explosions rock gas facilities in Russia's Penza

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 9 September 2025, 11:06
Explosions rock gas facilities in Russia's Penza
Smoke after an explosion. Stock photo: Pixabay

A major pipeline system was put out of operation as a result of a series of explosions in the city of Penza, Russian Federation, on 8 September.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source at Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Details: The source noted that at least four explosions occurred in Penza’s Zheleznodorozhny district at around 04:00, resulting in two trunk oil pipelines with a capacity of 2 million barrels per day ceasing to function.

Advertisement:

In addition, the source stated that two more regional gas pipelines at the same location were damaged.

A few hours after the explosions, in an apparent attempt to conceal the true cause of the incident, local media reported supposedly "planned drills" at oil and gas facilities, conducted jointly with emergency and special services. The Russians urged local residents to remain calm and not to respond to information about the explosions circulating in local social media.

It is emphasised that both affected pipelines supplied facilities used by the Russians, which are involved in the full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiawarinfiltratorsDefence Intelligence of Ukraine
Advertisement:
Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Borovyk killed in action
Trump's envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv
Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania issue joint statement on Russian drone incursion
Polish president's spokesman calls Russian drones in Poland act of aggression against NATO country
President of Finland arrives in Ukraine
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence hit Russian vessel near Novorossiysk – video
All News
Russia
Zelenskyy believes EU should stop buying any energy from Russia
Over 20 residents queuing for pensions killed as Russians drop aerial bomb on Donetsk Oblast – video
Oil depot ablaze in Russia's Belgorod Oblast after drone attack
RECENT NEWS
21:05
Zelenskyy meets Trump's envoy Kellogg to discuss security guarantees and pressure on Russia
20:38
Polish and Ukrainian General Staffs discuss cooperation against drones
20:29
Russian forces strike near educational facility in Kherson – video
20:00
Czech Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over Kremlin drone provocation in Poland
19:27
Polish foreign minister says Putin is mocking Trump with drone strikes
19:20
Russia in recession, rouble crashes – Kremlin insists situation "stable"
18:58
Germany to bolster NATO's eastern border after Russian drone incidents in Poland
18:58
Ukrainian girl from occupied territory sent to Russian military camp: taught to lay mines and dig trenches
18:45
What is the goal of Russia's mass drone attack on Poland and how should NATO respond?
18:42
Reuters says EU plan unchanged: Russian oil and gas imports to end by 2028
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: