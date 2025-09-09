Ukrainian "Clarity" AI tool detects Russian military equipment in photos and videos

Ukrainian developers have created Clarity, an artificial intelligence programme that is capable of identifying Russian troops and hardware in imagery entirely on its own.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, on Facebook

Quote: "Analysts once dedicated hours to reviewing drone footage manually. Now, Ukrainian developers have delivered a solution: Clarity, an AI programme that can analyse photos and videos automatically," Fedorov said.

Details: The minister explained that the AI detects Russian troops’ hardware and activity in photos and videos on its own, streamlining the "kill chain", reducing analysts’ workload by nearly 90%, and functioning on a conventional laptop.

Fedorov noted that the developing company won the pre-seed startup competition at the Happy New Fear Hackathon organised by Ukrainian defence-tech cluster Brave1 and secured a grant from the organisation, which helped create an advanced version, Clarity Pro.

Clarity Pro’s features include:

decoding images and videos in seconds;

geotagging images on maps;

automatically generating and interpreting orthophotoplans.

According to the deputy prime minister, Clarity is already used by over 250 pilots, analysts, and intelligence officers from units including Achilles, Nemesis, Rubizh and the 40th Coastal Defence Brigade, among others. The programme is constantly updated in response to user feedback.

Background:

Earlier, Brave1 announced the launch of competitions to support the production of explosives, autonomous drones, tactical ballistic missiles, and air defence systems, with budgets for project development reaching up to UAH 100–150 million (US$2.4-3.6 million).

Fedorov has also previously stated that Ukraine is developing air-to-air class air defence systems designed to protect large areas and strengthen the country’s sky defence.

