All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

New air defence system being developed in Ukraine

Andrii HaladeiFriday, 15 August 2025, 18:00
New air defence system being developed in Ukraine
Stock Photo

A new air-to-air air defence system is being developed to protect Ukraine's skies and defend large areas. The project is being developed by the MaXon team, a member of the Brave1 defence tech cluster. 

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation

Quote: "+1 solution for sky protection – a Brave1 member is developing an air-to-air air defence system. Defending the sky against enemy drones is one of the priorities of Ukraine's defence sector."

Advertisement:

Details: Fedorov did not reveal the technical specifications of the new development but explained that it features a system with its own guidance mechanism and high-speed interceptors.

The timeline for deployment has not been disclosed, but Fedorov stated that the system is already undergoing combat testing in Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts.

He added that, with support from Brave1, the MaXon team successfully completed its first investment round, in particular attracting funding from Freedom Fund and Defender Ventures. They are now raising funds for the next round to speed up R&D and scale the new system.

According to Fedorov, MaXon’s technology integrates solutions from other Brave1 participants.

Background: Previously, the Wild Hornets team had upgraded their drone interceptor, Sting, to reach a speed of 315 km/h.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

air defenceRusso-Ukrainian warweapons
Advertisement:
DeepState: Ukrainian forces push back Russians at site of their latest advance in Donetsk Oblast
​​Zelenskyy reports success on Pokrovsk front and awaits intelligence report on Alaska talks
White House announces names of US delegates heading to Trump-Putin talks – Reuters
About 120,000 Ukrainians in US about to lose temporary legal status and face deportation, WSJ says
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces hit Russia's Syzran refinery and command post in occupied Donetsk Oblast
Bloomberg learns how US Secret Service is preparing for Trump-Putin meeting
All News
air defence
Russia attacks Ukraine with 45 UAVs and missiles: 24 drones downed, hits recorded at 12 locations
Zelenskyy and Germany's Merz discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defence in Berlin
Putin's Valdai residence protected by 12 air defence systems, Radio Liberty says – photos
RECENT NEWS
21:43
Trump and Putin to be joined by their advisers at Alaska meeting – NBC
21:04
video Putin's plane lands at military base in Alaska for meeting with Trump – video
20:39
DeepState: Ukrainian forces push back Russians at site of their latest advance in Donetsk Oblast
19:58
CNN: Trump's Ukraine envoy left out of Alaska summit due to Russia's concerns
18:57
Zelenskyy on Russian strikes ahead of Trump-Putin meeting: They keep killing even on the day of talks
18:37
UK ready to deploy troops to Ukraine if ceasefire reached
18:00
New air defence system being developed in Ukraine
17:53
Russia strikes Sumy city centre
17:50
Trump says US may offer some security guarantees to Ukraine, but not through NATO
17:39
Pokrovsk cleared of Russian sabotage groups – Ukraine's 7th Air Assault Corps
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: