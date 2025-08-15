New air defence system being developed in Ukraine

A new air-to-air air defence system is being developed to protect Ukraine's skies and defend large areas. The project is being developed by the MaXon team, a member of the Brave1 defence tech cluster.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation

Quote: "+1 solution for sky protection – a Brave1 member is developing an air-to-air air defence system. Defending the sky against enemy drones is one of the priorities of Ukraine's defence sector."

Details: Fedorov did not reveal the technical specifications of the new development but explained that it features a system with its own guidance mechanism and high-speed interceptors.

The timeline for deployment has not been disclosed, but Fedorov stated that the system is already undergoing combat testing in Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts.

He added that, with support from Brave1, the MaXon team successfully completed its first investment round, in particular attracting funding from Freedom Fund and Defender Ventures. They are now raising funds for the next round to speed up R&D and scale the new system.

According to Fedorov, MaXon’s technology integrates solutions from other Brave1 participants.

Background: Previously, the Wild Hornets team had upgraded their drone interceptor, Sting, to reach a speed of 315 km/h.

