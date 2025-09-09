All Sections
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Ukraine urgently needs 10 Patriot systems and missiles for them, defence minister says

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 9 September 2025, 20:07
Ukraine urgently needs 10 Patriot systems and missiles for them, defence minister says
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, UK Defence Secretary John Healey, Ukraine’s Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal and Germany’s Federal Defence Minister Boris Pistorius. Photo: Shmyhal on Telegram

The 30th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein Format) has taken place.

Source: Ukrainian Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram

Details: Shmyhal said that it is critically important for Ukraine to actively implement the following initiatives:

  • Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) – Ukraine needs a clear schedule of regular financing and delivery of weapons packages.
  • US$6 billion for the production of drones: interceptors to protect the economy and civilians, first-person view (FPV) drones to hold the front, and attack drones to continue pressuring Russian military production and military targets.
  • US$60 billion in partner-country budgets for 2026: allocated to defend Europe and Ukraine.
  • An additional 10 Patriot systems, along with missiles for Patriot, SAMP/T, NASAMS, IRIS-T and HAWK systems. This is an urgent issue, as Russia is planning new strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector and infrastructure. Ukraine is grateful to Germany for the purchase of two Patriot PAC-3 air defence systems.
  • Sanctions and the confiscation of frozen Russian assets. Economic pressure must increase so that Russia has fewer resources for war.


