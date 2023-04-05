Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, journalist and paramedic: "At the front, the only thing that matters is surviving and destroying the Russian enemy"
The episode of this podcast "(Un) Safe Country" is completely unusual for our format. We will not discuss energy, war strategy, security, or anything else. This episode is about how to see the war from the outside and inside through the prism of another person's perspective.
In this episode, our guest speaker is Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, an American journalist, war correspondent, and now a paramedic in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. She is transgender and serves in the Ukrainian army. Her story is about how she got to Ukraine, how she signed a 3-year contract with the Armed Forces, why Ukraine will win a transformative victory in this war, and why she decided to go to the front.
