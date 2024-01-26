Russia's attempted appropriation of Crimean gold in a decade

This is the fourth episode of the documentary narrative podcast 'Why Do They Steal?'.

In this episode, we uncover the story of historical valuables from the Crimean peninsula, which became stuck in the Netherlands due to the Russian occupation.

Joining us are lawyers, historians, and museum workers, as we revisit the details of the "Scythian gold" case, which gained global attention. We'll discuss firsthand pieces of evidence related to the case that led to the return of treasures to Ukraine. Furthermore, we'll explain why the failure for Russia is more than just losing valuable items.

The material was prepared with the support of the International Renaissance Foundation. The material reflects the position of the authors and does not necessarily coincide with the position of the International Renaissance Foundation.

Production: 435 FILMS

Showrunners: Kornii Hrytsyuk and Anna Palenchuk

Scriptwriters: Kornii Hrytsyuk and Yurii Marchenko

Producer and Narrator: Anna Palenchuk

Sound Supervisor: Vasyl Yavtushenko

Assistant: Iryna Terletska

Project Coordinator: Olena Kirichek

English Translation: Anastasiia Perun

English Voice-Over: Alina Zevakova, Rob Feldman, Kateryna Hordiienko

English Voice-Over Recording: Pavlo Melnyk, Alla Shmatok

Editors: Oleksandr Vitraniuk, Vadym Stepanov

Podcast Cover Designer: Anton Vasyliev

Ukrainska Pravda:

Head of Podcasts: Fedir Popadiuk

YouTube Manager: Dmytro Moskvych