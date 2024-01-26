Russia's attempted appropriation of Crimean gold in a decade
This is the fourth episode of the documentary narrative podcast 'Why Do They Steal?'.
In this episode, we uncover the story of historical valuables from the Crimean peninsula, which became stuck in the Netherlands due to the Russian occupation.
Joining us are lawyers, historians, and museum workers, as we revisit the details of the "Scythian gold" case, which gained global attention. We'll discuss firsthand pieces of evidence related to the case that led to the return of treasures to Ukraine. Furthermore, we'll explain why the failure for Russia is more than just losing valuable items.
The material was prepared with the support of the International Renaissance Foundation. The material reflects the position of the authors and does not necessarily coincide with the position of the International Renaissance Foundation.
Why Do They Steal?
"Why Do They Steal?" is a documentary narrative podcast uncovering the centuries-long theft of Ukrainian cultural treasures by russia. The appropriation of Scythian gold, the heritage of Ukrainian Cossacks, and ancient mosaics and frescoes from Ukrainian cathedrals. Across five episodes, we delve into how these valuables ended up in russian museums and strategies for their potential return.