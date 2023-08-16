All Sections
(un)Safe Country

76% of refugees and 82% of internally displaced Ukrainians intend to return home – Karen Whiting

Alina Frolova — Wednesday, 16 August 2023, 18:22

"As for the different intentions of refugees and internally displaced persons, I think they are quite similar. So, as I said earlier, 76% of refugees and 82% of internally displaced Ukrainians intend to return home. And about 15% of both refugees and internally displaced Ukrainians say they want to return home within the next three months. And, as I said earlier, this percentage remains relatively stable throughout 2022 and 2023."

What is the decisive factor for refugees to return home and what actions is UNHCR taking to support the government in creating conditions for the return of Ukrainian citizens?

In the new episode of the podcast "(Un)Safe Country", its permanent host Alina Frolova talks to Karen Whiting, Deputy Representative of the UN Refugee Agency in Ukraine. The conversation is about refugees and internally displaced persons, their lives, adaptation, plans for the future, and what Ukraine and the world should do to make sure these people return.

(Un)Safe Country is a joint podcast of the Centre for Defence Strategies, Media Centre Ukraine and Ukrayinska Pravda. The host of the podcast, Alina Frolova, is a diplomat with a degree in geopolitics. She worked as a Deputy Minister of Defence. She coordinated cooperation with partners and NATO. She was involved in reforms in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

She was responsible for the security of the Black Sea and took an active part in the establishment of the Crimea Platform. She is currently one of the leaders of the Centre for Defence Strategies. In the podcast, she will invite interesting interlocutors, military and civilian, experts and volunteers, Ukrainian and foreign, with whom she will discuss security issues and how to bring victory in the war with Russia closer.

