76% of refugees and 82% of internally displaced Ukrainians intend to return home – Karen Whiting

"As for the different intentions of refugees and internally displaced persons, I think they are quite similar. So, as I said earlier, 76% of refugees and 82% of internally displaced Ukrainians intend to return home. And about 15% of both refugees and internally displaced Ukrainians say they want to return home within the next three months. And, as I said earlier, this percentage remains relatively stable throughout 2022 and 2023."

What is the decisive factor for refugees to return home and what actions is UNHCR taking to support the government in creating conditions for the return of Ukrainian citizens?

In the new episode of the podcast "(Un)Safe Country", its permanent host Alina Frolova talks to Karen Whiting, Deputy Representative of the UN Refugee Agency in Ukraine. The conversation is about refugees and internally displaced persons, their lives, adaptation, plans for the future, and what Ukraine and the world should do to make sure these people return.

Subscribe to our updates: Captivate RSS

Advertisement: