Political strategist Taras Byk: What Ukraine Can Teach Us About Democracy

Thursday, 26 October 2023, 21:21

Taras Byk's special mission is the breakup of the Russian Federation, a project that doesn't seem so far-fetched after the Prigozhin mutiny. A civil society activist and political strategist, he says that Ukraine's Maidan Revolution, in which he participated, saved not only Ukraine but also Europe.

With American journalist Joe Lindsley, he discusses the importance of self-organization in Ukraine's stand for freedom and battles against corruption. Can Ukraine's example help revitalise the idea of democracy?

American journalist Joe Lindsley, on the ground reporting from Ukraine every single day of Russia's full-scale war, conducts interviews with witnesses of wartime realities and those willing to stand up for the freedom of their land.

26 October 2023, 21:21
