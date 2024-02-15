Benya Stewart: The Ohio Musician Living Under Missile Attacks
— Thursday, 15 February 2024, 17:00
Benya Stewart: "Ukrainian folk tradition is like a thousand feet deep, it's just been this unbroken despite so many attempts of so many different empires and kingdoms. There's this own unbroken chain of culture and once I experienced that – that's another part. It's not just that there's this war and there's this fight for freedom. It's like there's this cultural side. which for me is just invaluable and I want to be learning about it, studying it, participating in it."
Benya Stewart, an American musician from Ohio, chose to live in wartime Kyiv. Sharing a few of his wartime songs, he speaks with American journalist Joe Lindsley about playing front-line shows, the power of roots music, and life under missile attacks.
