All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Land Of The Free

Benya Stewart: The Ohio Musician Living Under Missile Attacks

— Thursday, 15 February 2024, 17:00

Benya Stewart: "Ukrainian folk tradition is like a thousand feet deep, it's just been this unbroken despite so many attempts of so many different empires and kingdoms. There's this own unbroken chain of culture and once I experienced that – that's another part. It's not just that there's this war and there's this fight for freedom. It's like there's this cultural side. which for me is just invaluable and I want to be learning about it, studying it, participating in it." 


Benya Stewart, an American musician from Ohio, chose to live in wartime Kyiv. Sharing a few of his wartime songs, he speaks with American journalist Joe Lindsley about playing front-line shows, the power of roots music, and life under missile attacks.

Please subscribe to the "Land Of The Free" updates:
Apple PodcastsApple Podcasts Google PodcastsGoogle Podcasts SpotifySpotify SoundcloudSoundcloud YouTubeYouTube RSSRSS

Land Of The Free

American journalist Joe Lindsley, on the ground reporting from Ukraine every single day of Russia's full-scale war, conducts interviews with witnesses of wartime realities and those willing to stand up for the freedom of their land.

Benya Stewart: The Ohio Musician Living Under Missile Attacks
15 February 2024, 17:00 — Joe Lindsley
How Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
6 February 2024, 13:49
Michael Kofman: Russia has probably lost a generation of officers in this war, at least
1 February 2024, 08:00 — Alina Frolova
John Sweeney: The fighting spirit of the Ukrainian army is kind of off-planet
30 January 2024, 07:04 — Joe Lindsley
Russia's attempted appropriation of Crimean gold in a decade
26 January 2024, 17:20
...
Matryoshka of Lies
0
Land Of The Free
10
(un)Safe Country
11
Why Do They Steal?
5